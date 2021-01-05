The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.68.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cleveland Research upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lowered The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

MOS stock opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter worth approximately $51,430,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in The Mosaic by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 784,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 48,840 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The Mosaic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,293,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

