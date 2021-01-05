The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) Shares Gap Up to $6.15

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $8.62. The Peck shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 175,568 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PECK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Peck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of The Peck in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get The Peck alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $55.84 million, a P/E ratio of -74.63 and a beta of 1.07.

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Peck had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of The Peck stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Peck stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of The Peck as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK)

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Peck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Peck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.