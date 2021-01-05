The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.5% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,576,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $136.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,999,314. The company has a market capitalization of $338.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.92. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

