The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

The Progressive has increased its dividend payment by 216.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Progressive has a dividend payout ratio of 245.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect The Progressive to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $18.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 324.9%.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. Analysts predict that The Progressive will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. BidaskClub upgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.85.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at $39,211,463.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $275,729.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,840.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,751 shares of company stock worth $5,407,852 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

