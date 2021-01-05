The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after buying an additional 1,466,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Progressive by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,295 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,785 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Progressive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,503,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,641,000 after acquiring an additional 66,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,200,000 after purchasing an additional 668,126 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.53. 21,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,059. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,852. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.85.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

