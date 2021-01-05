The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 79.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 25.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 99.03 and a beta of 0.78. The Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.93 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

