The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Trading 2.3% Higher

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN)’s share price traded up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.21. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of -0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68.

The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The Southern Banc had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

The Southern Banc Company, Inc operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing.

