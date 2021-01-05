The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Director James Calvin O’rourke Sells 10,296 Shares

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Director James Calvin O’rourke sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $961,749.36.

TTC stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.94. 340,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $96.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.76.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The Toro’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Toro by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,156,000 after buying an additional 181,652 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in The Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Toro in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

