The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,554.17

Shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4,554.17 and traded as low as $4,427.00. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) shares last traded at $4,461.00, with a volume of 2,959,438 shares.

ULVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,630 ($60.49) price objective on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($64.67) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,350 ($69.90) price objective on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,792.73 ($62.62).

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,414.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,554.17.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

