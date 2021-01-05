The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 3.5% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $15,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $1,812,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,903 shares of company stock worth $20,390,500. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $178.40. 253,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,634,563. The company has a market capitalization of $322.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.63.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

