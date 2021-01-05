The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.76.

WU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The Western Union stock opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in The Western Union by 1,338.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

