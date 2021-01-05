The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Trading 29.3% Higher

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) traded up 29.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $8.56. 26,625,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 41,138,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The9 by 1,653.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 152,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of The9 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

The9 Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCTY)

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

