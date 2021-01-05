THEKEY (TKY) Trading 2.9% Lower This Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $30,007.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 98.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

