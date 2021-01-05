THETA 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $216.02 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. THETA has a total market capitalization of $2.24 billion and $216.02 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THETA has traded 51.7% higher against the US dollar. One THETA token can now be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00006324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Hotbit and WazirX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00041512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00035739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.94 or 0.00319534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00024898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $779.10 or 0.02204182 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinbit, Fatbtc, Upbit, OKEx, IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX, Huobi, WazirX, Binance and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

