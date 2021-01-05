TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) (LON:WRKS) Shares Gap Up to $31.50

TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) (LON:WRKS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.50, but opened at $33.40. TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 364,626 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,087.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.65.

About TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) (LON:WRKS)

TheWorks.co.uk plc operates as a retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. As of April 26, 2020, the company operated 534 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

