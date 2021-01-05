THG Holdings plc (THG.L) (LON:THG) Sets New 52-Week High at $818.60

THG Holdings plc (THG.L) (LON:THG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 818.60 ($10.70) and last traded at GBX 799.40 ($10.44), with a volume of 1007507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 780 ($10.19).

THG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 865 ($11.30) price objective on shares of THG Holdings plc (THG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on THG Holdings plc (THG.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target for the company.

Get THG Holdings plc (THG.L) alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 665.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.85 billion and a PE ratio of -0.73.

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for THG Holdings plc (THG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG Holdings plc (THG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.