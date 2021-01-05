Thisoption (TONS) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.49 Million

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Thisoption has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $562,172.71 and approximately $2.49 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption token can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00002142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00028884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00120671 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00269403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.00494436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00259176 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017527 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,750 tokens. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io

Thisoption Token Trading

Thisoption can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

