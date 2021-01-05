Thisoption (TONS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.35 Million

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Thisoption has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Thisoption has a market cap of $550,889.44 and $2.35 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption token can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00002255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00127249 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 79.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00254497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.29 or 0.00523203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00277806 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018145 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,750 tokens. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

Buying and Selling Thisoption

Thisoption can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

