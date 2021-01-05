Thomas Aj Frank Sells 36,674 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $2,230,879.42.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 30th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,172 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $1,104,130.72.

On Monday, December 28th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 27,559 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $1,696,807.63.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,566 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $1,069,593.74.

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,183 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $1,056,977.79.

On Friday, December 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $1,091,784.98.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,678 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,661.78.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,349 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $946,387.95.

On Friday, December 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,005,601.08.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,702 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $1,948,258.14.

On Monday, December 7th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,363 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $1,927,637.13.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Compass Point raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,029,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. 15.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.