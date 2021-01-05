THORChain (RUNE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $247.21 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $247.21 million and approximately $40.20 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 58.1% against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain token can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00004672 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00029795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00120187 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00242969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.79 or 0.00499412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00049847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00265654 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018030 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

