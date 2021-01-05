ThoreCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $41,058.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $565.31 million and $41,058.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 26% higher against the dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for approximately $6,521.33 or 0.19531874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00029697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00120578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00243759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.54 or 0.00501780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00265724 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018060 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

