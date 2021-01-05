ThoreNext (THX) Price Hits $0.63 on Top Exchanges

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 34% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $30.31 million and approximately $7,017.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreNext token can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. During the last week, ThoreNext has traded up 55% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00029795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00120187 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00242969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.79 or 0.00499412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00049847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00265654 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018030 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 tokens. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

