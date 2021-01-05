Thunder Token One Day Volume Reaches $2.50 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $28.01 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00043003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00343386 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00025524 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global, Huobi Korea, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

