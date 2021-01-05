Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) were up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.33. Approximately 201,768 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 161,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th.

Get Tidewater alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $378.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.30 million. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 50.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tidewater by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.