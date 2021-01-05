TigerCash Price Reaches $0.0068 on Exchanges (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One TigerCash token can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $380,288.61 and $1.43 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00410879 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger.

TigerCash's official website is www.cointiger.com

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

