Tikcro Technologies (OTCMKTS:TIKRF) Stock Price Down 17.5%

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TIKRF) shares traded down 17.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 2,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 5,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.

Tikcro Technologies (OTCMKTS:TIKRF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. focuses on development of biotechnology project in Israel. It offers anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 for cancer immune treatment. The company was formerly known as Tioga Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Tikcro Technologies Ltd. in September 2003. Tikcro Technologies Ltd.

