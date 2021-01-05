Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)’s share price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.22. 767,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 560,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.
TWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $320.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Titan International by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Titan International during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Titan International by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.
