Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)’s share price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.22. 767,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 560,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

TWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $320.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $304.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.88 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Titan International by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Titan International during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Titan International by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

