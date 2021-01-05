Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) were up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $19.96. Approximately 230,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 259,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TITN shares. ValuEngine lowered Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair upgraded Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $450.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.94.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $1,079,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,250,288.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 307.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter worth about $167,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 35.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 37.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

