Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Trading Up 8.7%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s share price was up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 2,002,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,619,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $154.51 million, a PE ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 2.89.
Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.
