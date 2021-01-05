Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Trading Up 8.7%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s share price was up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 2,002,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,619,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $154.51 million, a PE ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 2.89.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Titan Medical by 218.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 63.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 149.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 170.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 102.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.