Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $759,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tivity Health by 46.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 183,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 58,097 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tivity Health by 512.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 149,835 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $254.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

