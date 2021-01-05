Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Shares Up 5.8%

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s stock price shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.73. 1,094,093 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,280,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tiziana Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $175.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 2,700.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 337,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $645,000. 2.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.