TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) Price Target Increased to C$1.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.40 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential downside of 20.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TMR. National Bank Financial raised TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a “tender” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) stock traded up C$0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.19. 3,717,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,754. The stock has a market cap of C$285.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.96. TMAC Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.35.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$70.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TMAC Resources Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

