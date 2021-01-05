TNC Coin (TNC) Price Hits $0.0748

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. TNC Coin has a total market cap of $172.77 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TNC Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0748 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00028884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00120671 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00269403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.00494436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00259176 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017527 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,310,424,689 tokens. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol . TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup

TNC Coin Token Trading

TNC Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TNC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

