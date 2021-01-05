Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) shares rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The firm has a market cap of $9.49 million, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73.

Tofutti Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOFB)

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; bars; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

