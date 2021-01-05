TokenPay (TPAY) Trading Up 11.3% Over Last Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0607 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $586,101.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,032.39 or 0.99704942 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018420 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000165 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00010577 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00058756 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,851,269 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

