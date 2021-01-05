Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Gap Up to $0.72

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.82. Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 395,917 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 2,776,605.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,471,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) portfolio comprises small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

