Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Shares Up 8.1%

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) was up 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.33. 7,597,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 4,860,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Top Ships stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 204,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.51% of Top Ships at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills.

