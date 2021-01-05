Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Shares Up 10.5%

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.78. 9,870,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 6,273,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $77.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.17.

In other Torchlight Energy Resources news, Director Greg Mccabe purchased 1,630,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $749,999.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,894,769 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,593.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned 1.41% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

