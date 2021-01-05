Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.74. Torchlight Energy Resources shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 2,552,016 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36.

Get Torchlight Energy Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Greg Mccabe acquired 1,630,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $749,999.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,894,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,593.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 1.41% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.