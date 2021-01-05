Tornado (TCORE) Price Tops $225.37 on Top Exchanges

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Tornado has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Tornado has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado token can now be purchased for $225.37 or 0.00660050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00028674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00120011 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.96 or 0.00240036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.32 or 0.00492962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049714 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00259083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017620 BTC.

Tornado Token Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

Tornado Token Trading

Tornado can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.