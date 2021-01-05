Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.27

Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.27 and traded as high as $17.40. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 28,996 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the third quarter valued at $238,000.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.