TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) PT Set at €42.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.08 ($49.50).

Shares of EPA FP opened at €34.59 ($40.69) on Tuesday. TOTAL SE has a 12-month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 12-month high of €49.33 ($58.04). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.74.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

