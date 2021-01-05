Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 10,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 20,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

TRMLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $29.25 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.79.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.4292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3.14%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRMLF)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

