Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,840 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth $303,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 24.8% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth $132,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 43.5% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 20,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.6% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,959,000 after buying an additional 97,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 794,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,594,402. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

