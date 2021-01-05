TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $78.00. The company traded as high as $58.97 and last traded at $57.95, with a volume of 762697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.31.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 8,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $345,142.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $51,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,573,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 62,385 shares in the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth $20,153,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after purchasing an additional 74,744 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 482,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 126,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 464,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 168,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

