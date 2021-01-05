Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 6,898 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,380% compared to the typical daily volume of 466 call options.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $71,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $189,079.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,507 shares of company stock worth $470,843. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,252,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,031,000 after buying an additional 114,266 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 80.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 50,598 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 776.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after buying an additional 943,365 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 160.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 502,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,769,000 after buying an additional 309,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $8.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.03. 157,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,617. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.05. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRSN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

