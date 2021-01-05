Traders Purchase Large Volume of Beam Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 6,234 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 861% compared to the typical daily volume of 649 call options.

Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.04. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $100.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1,140.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,165,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 268.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares during the period. 53.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

