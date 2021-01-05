Traders Purchase Large Volume of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,442 call options on the company. This is an increase of 640% compared to the typical daily volume of 330 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. Noble Financial started coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. 97,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,210. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,048,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 402,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 424.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 996,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 806,304 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 291,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 938.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 150,568 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 55,189 shares during the period.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

