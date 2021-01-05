TransEnterix (NYSE:TRXC) Shares Gap Down to $1.17

Shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE:TRXC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.06. TransEnterix shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 204,302 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $100.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52.

TransEnterix (NYSE:TRXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. TransEnterix had a negative net margin of 3,578.04% and a negative return on equity of 97.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransEnterix, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company's products include Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system that allows multiple robotic arms to control instruments and a camera; and SurgiBot System, a single-port system robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform.

