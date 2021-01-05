TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Sells $200,000.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 69,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,050. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $503.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

TMDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TransMedics Group by 39.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 74.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 31,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 403.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 44,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

